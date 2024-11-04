Martino Wins USHL Forward of the Week for Second Time

November 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers forward Giacomo Martino

Sioux City, IA - Giacomo Martino has been named the USHL forward of the week after his four point performance in Sioux City's 5-3 victory over Fargo on Saturday.

The Northeastern commit has now been named the USHL Forward off the Week twice. He previously won the award on October 14th.

In the Musketeers victory, Martino earned the first star of the game by accumulating four points via two goals and two assists. This effort was already his third multi-goal game of the season. Through 11 games played, Martino now has a league leading 16 points through seven goals and nine assists.

The league leading 16 points is tied with fellow Musketeer line mate, Landen Gunderson.

The Toronto native now has 41 career points as a Musketeer through 72 games with 15 goals and 26 assists.

The Musketeers hold a 7-4-0-0 (14 points) record ahead of a trio of home games this upcoming week. Sioux City hits the ice on Wednesday morning at 11:00 am for the Empirical Foods School Day Game when they face the Lincoln Stars. And host games on Friday and Saturday against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

