Storm Rally Past Omaha

November 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers concluded the weekend with the Tri-City Storm at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers defeated the Storm Friday night in overtime by the score of 1-0. Both teams would come into today's contest tied in the standings with 11 standings points each.

The Lancers started out fast in the game as not even a minute in forward David Deputy would score on the rush putting the Lancers up early 1-0. Just seconds later, the Lancers would get on the board again. Forward Gleb Semenov would wrap around for a top shelf goal to extend Omaha's lead at 2-0. That was Semenov's first career USHL goal. It would also lead to Tri-City making a goalie change. Mid-way through the first Tri-City would get a goal themselves as forward Lincoln Hjelm would wrist one through Mikhail Yegorov to cut the deficit in half. The Lancers would continue to control most of the first and would hold the 2-1 lead going into the second period.

Tri-City would cash in just under two minutes into the second with forward Artemi Nizameyev to tie it up at two. Forward Ilya Morozov added another for the Storm just over half through the second to put the Storm up 3-2 going into the third period.

The third period would be a defensive struggle throughout with Tri-City capping off the game with an empty-netter to give the Storm a 4-2 win. The Lancers are back in action Friday Night in Muskegon, Michigan to take on the Lumberjacks. Puck drop will be at 6:10 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.