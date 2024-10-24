Week 5 Preview

October 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers will open their three game stretch in as many days starting Friday and Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Fargo Force. The Lancers will then travel up to Sioux Falls on Sunday to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Lancers To Begin Their Western Conference Slate The Lancers will hope to extend their already impressive win streak after blowing out the Dubuque Fighting Saints and handling the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. During the Lancers win streak Omaha has outscored their opponents an astonishing 16-2. One of the reasons why the Lancers have been dominant the past 4 games is the two-headed monster in net with Mikhail Yegorov and Kam Hendrickson as each goaltender has given up just one goal in each of the two games they played. Another player that has been red hot for Omaha is forward Grant Dillard. Dillard has scored at least one goal in each of the last 4 games he has played including back-to-back nights where he would score more than one goal.

Fargo Hopes To 'Force' Two Lancer Losses This weekend For the first time in his career as a head coach Lancers' Colten St. Clair will coach against his former team. During St. Clair's time with the Force as a player, the Lancers went 9-6-1-4. Overall, the Lancers are 56-40-4-6 against the Force. The Fargo Force won both the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup last season. However, they have just 8 players currently from last season's roster. Like the Lancers, the Fargo Force are also on a win streak as they have won their last three games.

Lancers Hope To Trample the Stampede The Sioux Falls Stampede will try to shut down the Lancers in the conclusion of this weekend's matchups. The Stampede have had their troubles in the first period of play as they have given up 12 goals in the opening frame so far this season, which is tied for most in the league. However, they have also scored 11 first period goals of their own which is second most in the league. The Lancers have given up just 5 first period goals so far this season, which is tied for third best in the league.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game at Liberty First Credit Union Arena will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game will also be at Liberty First Credit Union Arena with the puck dropping at 6:05 PM CST. Finally, Sunday's game will be in Sioux Falls where the Lancers will clash with the 'Herd at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch all the games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.