Stars Face Storm in First Home-And-Home of 2024-25

October 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars face the Tri-City Storm for the first two times this season with a 7:05 p.m. home game Friday and a 6:05 p.m. road game Saturday.

The 8-1 Stars hold the best record in the USHL late in October. Lincoln has scored a USHL-best 36 goals, has allowed a league-low 17 goals and holds the top power-play in the league (26.7-percent). The 2024-25 Stars have matched the 2015-16 squad for their second-best start in franchise history and their best start under head coach Rocky Russo in his four seasons at the helm.

The Stars stretched their winning streak to seven games by sweeping a two-game road trip to Youngstown last weekend. Lincoln opened up the weekend with a 3-0 shutout before a 3-2 win the next night. The Stars have now won seven straight games for the first time since Feb. 23 - Mar. 17, 2018 when it won 10 consecutive games. Daniel Shlaine and Jack Pechar are tied for the USHL lead with 11 points apiece while Pechar's nine-game point streak leads the USHL.

Tri-City split a pair of road games at Sioux Falls last weekend, first falling 7-5 before earning a 3-2 win. The Storm opened the season 0-1-1-1 but have gone 3-3 since. They are led by first-year head coach Mark Abalan, who joined the team after coaching Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA in Alexandria, Minn. the last three seasons. Abalan replaced Anthony Noreen, who left to become the head coach at Miami University in Ohio.

Friday night is First Responder's Night at the Ice Box. All first responder's can show their ID badge at the gate or email connor@lincolnstars.com in advance to receive $5 tickets for the game. All other tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

