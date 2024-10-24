Mason Moe Commits to Minnesota

October 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols organization would like to congratulate Mason Moe on his commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota, which he announced on Thursday.

Moe is in his second season with the Capitols after being selected in the second round of the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft. He is a 2007-born, left-shot forward from Minnesota and split last season between Madison and Eden Prairie HS.

The now Minnesota commit has played in eight games this season with the Capitols registering four points on two goals and two assists.

