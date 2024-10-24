Human Performance Consultant Makes Difference for Saints

October 24, 2024

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - In recent years, the Fighting Saints have emphasized the importance of keeping their players prepared to endure a full USHL season. Tim Dutton, the team's human performance consultant, plays a crucial role in keeping the team healthy.

Dutton is based in London, UK where he works as the Human Performance Coordinator for the UK Ministry of Defence and the Performance Director of a high-end longevity and performance clinic in London, UK, called Andarta.

Dutton joined the Saints for the 2019-20 season and has worked closely with the hockey staff and athletic trainers over the last four seasons to maximize the players' availability for games and practices. A few weeks ago, Dutton made his first-ever visit to Dubuque to see his work in action and experience his impact on the team.

"Having Tim over to Dubuque for the first time was a great experience," said head coach Evan Dixon. "He has made a tremendous impact on our club over the years. For him to be able to get boots on the ground to learn more about our resources and operations will allow him to better serve our players and staff. We are grateful for his work and commitment to the Dubuque Fighting Saints."

Over the last four seasons, missed games and practices by players due to preventable injury are significantly down (averaging 57.4% and 56.1% respectively), meaning players are able to spend more time on-ice developing and contributing.

