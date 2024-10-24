Four Saints Named to NHL Central Scouting Watch List

DUBUQUE, IA - NHL Central Scouting announced its preliminary 'Players to Watch" list for the 2025 NHL Draft this week with four current Saints players represented on the list.

Dubuque players featured on the watch list are defensemen Sean Barnhill and Cullen McCrate and forwards Ritter Coombs and Gavin Cornforth.

The list is divided into groups with a rating scale based on what round each player is a candidate to be drafted in, ranging from A (1st round) to C (4th/5th Round) to W (6th/7th round). Barnhill and Coombs received C ratings, projecting them as candidates to be mid-round selections. Cornforth and McCrate were ranked in the W category as potential late-round picks.

"We are very happy for Barnhill, Coombs, Cornforth and McCrate to be recognized on the initial list," said head coach Evan Dixon. "It's a testament to the work they continue to put in that is being recognized. We look forward to watching these four, and others on our team, continue to push to get recognized by NHL clubs."

Saints affiliate players Jérémy Loranger and Grayden Robertson-Palmer were also named to the watch list for this season. Loranger currently has nine goals and 21 points in 11 games for Sherwood Park in the BCHL, while Robertson-Palmer has 13 points in 11 18U AAA games so far this season. Both players received W ratings as late-round candidates.

The Saints' roster this year features a league-high five NHL Drafted players with Heikki Ruohonen (PHI), Cole Spicer (BOS), Jonathan Morello (BOS), Kristian Kostadinski (BOS) and Lucas Van Vliet (VGK) all being selected to NHL organizations.

Following last year's Eastern Conference Championship, six Fighting Saints were drafted into the NHL (Noah Powell - PHI; Fisher Scott - DET; Erik Påhlsson - NSH; Reeder - LAK; Väisänen - PIT; Ralph - STL). Overall, eight players from last season's team were drafted by NHL teams with Kevin Reidler (OTT) and Juraj Pekarcik (STL) entering the history-making campaign as draftees.

Throughout the season, NHL Central Scouting will release updated lists with rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

