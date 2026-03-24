Week 3 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The theme of Week 3 in the USL Championship season was game-changing stops, including some brilliant late-game denials! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, March 26, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Men at Lexington SC - Brooklyn FC
- Siaha, Anderson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Casciato, Cicerone Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rendon & Quinn USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 3 - Loudoun United FC
- Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Week Honors for Week 3 - Charleston Battery
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3 - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Welcomes USL-C Newcomer Brooklyn FC To Kentucky Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Steel City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Men Seeking First Win against Miami FC in Midweek Match - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for 2026 FIFA Series - Rhode Island FC
- Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to Build Sacramento's Largest Professional Sports Venue - Republic Stadium to Seat 20,000+ - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Promotes Mark Warburton to President of Soccer, Continuing Club's Momentum on and off the Pitch - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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