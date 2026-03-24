Week 3 Player of the Week: Diego Gutiérrez: USL League One
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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A special @UnionOmaha debut from a special player Ã¢ÅÂ¨ Diego Gutiérrez has been named @play_efootball Ã°ÂâÂ£Ã°ÂâÂ¹Ã°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¿ Ã°ÂâÂ¼Ã°ÂâÂ³ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂµÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂâÂªÃ°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¸ after scoring a late equalizer and game-winning goal Ã°Å¸âÂ
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026
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- Hearts of Pine Virtual Supporters Summit March 30 - Portland Hearts of Pine
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