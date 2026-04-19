Week 21: Desert Dogs vs Seals

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







San Diego takes the first half of a home and home with Las Vegas.

For extended highlights and more, go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.