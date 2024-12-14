WEEK 12 Preview

December 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Lancers open the weekend at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Sioux City Musketeers. The Lancers will then travel an hour and a half north on I-29 against the same Musketeers club on their ice.

Lancers To Make Final Push Before Christmas Break Sioux City will try to repeat the output of offensive production that they presented to Omaha Saturday Night in the third period of play. However, the Musketeers have registered just 536 total shots through 24 games this season which is second fewest in the league. On the flip side the Lancers have faced 773 shots against through 24 games this season which is second most shots faced in the league. In the last 4 meetings between the Musketeers and Lancers, Sioux City has recorded at least one powerplay goal. Saturday Night's game was the 39 th time in the tier one era the Lancers and Musketeers had to go to overtime. Former Lancer players Justin Stupka and Nick Sykora each have recorded 5 goals and 4 assists with the Musketeers this season. Former Musketeer players Easton Jacobs and Jonah Aegerter have registered a combined 10 points since joining the Lancers this season. Sykora and Stupka registered a combined 4 points against the Lancers Saturday Night. Jonah Agerter also recorded a goal against the Musketeers in that same game. Lancers netminders Mikhail Yegorov and Kam Hendrickson have combined for 15 games with a .900 save percentage or better.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game in Ralston will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game at Sioux City will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

United States Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

