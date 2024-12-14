Stampede Allow Force to Reclaim Top Spot

December 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, N.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede allowed the Fargo Force to reclaim the top spot in the Western Conference with a 6-4 loss. The team started out strong with goals from Reid Varkonyi and Luke Wilfley, but three consecutive goals gave Fargo all the momentum. Ryan Manzella made 30 saves on the night.

The Stampede started the game strong, earning the first goal. Just 3:01 into the first period, a slick feed from Logan Renkowski allowed alternate captain Reid Varkonyi to take a shot from the front. Team points leader Ethan Wyttenbach was credited with the secondary assist on the play. For the second night in a row, the Herd followed it up with another goal. 53 seconds after their first goal, affiliate player Luke Wilfley scored his first USHL goal. Defenseman Bryce Ingles and forward Aiden Welch passed the puck back and forth before Wilfley was able to tip it in through the 5-hole. The Stampede held onto their two-goal lead before the Force got their first one past goaltender Ryan Manzella. Eero Butella's goal came at 10:44 of the first period. A minute later, the Herd responded with their third goal of the night. Hunter Anderson scored on the rebound of an Alexei Vlasov toe-drag shot. Bryce Ingles earned his second point of the night with the secondary assist on the goal. The Force had a great chance on a 2-on-1 breakaway, but Ryan Manzella made a glove save. Later, the Force got within a goal with a shot from Cole Bumgarner. After a save from Manzella, a scrum broke out in front of the net, and the Stampede headed to their first penalty kill of the night. Just ten seconds into the penalty, the Force tied the game when Manzella's stick side was left wide open. The goal sent the game to the locker room tied.

The Stampede started the second period with the man advantage after the Force's Luke Schelter was called for a cross-check. The Force were able to kill the penalty before heading to a power play of their own. The Stampede killed off the penalty after allowing a power-play goal in the first period. Fargo took their first lead of the weekend when Brady Arneson found the back of the net. Both teams incurred another penalty before the end of the period but could not capitalize. The Force dominated the Herd in shots on goal, 15-7, and headed into the intermission with a one-goal lead.

The third period started calmly, but incidental penalties at 6:29 put each team down a man. The Herd took advantage with a slapshot from Ethan Wyttenbach. Wyttenbach was assisted by Ben Wilmott and Bryce Ingles. The Force quickly responded to the game-tying goal a few minutes later to retake the lead after the net was left wide open. Fargo sealed their win with a goal at 14:51 of the third period. The Force reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference with the 6-4 win.

The Force outshot the Stampede 36-30.

Goaltender Ryan Manzella made 30 saves, improving to 7-2-0-1 on the season. He now holds a .904 save percentage.

The Stampede will go on a 12-day hiatus before taking on the Sioux City Musketeers in a home-and-home series. On Saturday, December 28th, the Stampede will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for DC Comics Night. The Herd will wear Batman-themed jerseys, available on DASH Auctions. Following the series, the Herd will look to take 2024 out with a BOOM. On December 31st, the Stampede will host the Des Moines Buccaneers for their final tilt of the year.

