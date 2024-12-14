Fighting Five: Saints Finish Road Weekend with Bucs

December 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







WEST DES MOINES, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (17-8-0-0, 34 pts) complete a weekend series against their Cowbell Cup rival Des Moines Buccaneers (11-12-1-0, 23 pts) on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Before Break

The Fighting Saints wrap up their pre-holiday schedule with Saturday's matchup in Des Moines. So far this season, the Fighting Saints are 9-3-0-0 on the road and have won two of their three matchups in Des Moines.

The Saints sit in third place in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday's action and are tied in points with Madison at 34.

2. Frank Files

Colin Frank scored his sixth goal of the season on Friday night with a power-play goal in the third period. The power-play tally was his first of the season on the man-advantage.

Frank has goals in three-straight games and still leads the team with 13 assists this season.

3. Power Points

Josh Niedermayer and Gavin Cornforth recorded assists on Frank's power-play goal. Niedermayer logged his 10th assist of the season and fifth on the power play.

Cornforth backed up a career-high three-assist night last Friday night against Waterloo with his third power-play assist of the season.

4. Saints Saves

Jan Špunar made 30 saves on Friday night in the defeat to the Bucs and remains second in the league with a .920 save percentage.

Dubuque entered the weekend with a .912 team save percentage, the second-best in the USHL.

5. Bucs Blast

The Bucs' leading scorer Jack Kernan was held off the board on Friday, but Des Moines found scoring from other sources. Reese Shaw scored just his second goal of the season, while Peyton Blair scored his sixth and third against Dubuque.

On Friday, Des Moines started Max Weilandt and the goaltender stopped 18 of 19 shots. Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau is the reigning USHL goaltender of the week after making 76 saves on 81 shots in a pair of games last weekend.

Saturday's game begins at 6:30 p.m. CST at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

