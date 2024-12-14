Musketeers Rally Past Omaha

December 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers began their home-and-home with the Sioux City Musketeers Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers were defeated in dramatic fashion last weekend to the very same Musketeer club. Meanwhile the Musketeers took on the Lincoln Stars last night where they handed Lincoln their third loss in a row after winning by the score of 5-2.

The Lancers would get the scoring started in this one with Sam Scheetz cashing in on a rebound with the initial shot coming from defenseman Noah Jones. The Lancers would go up 1-0. From there, the Lancers and Musketeers would go back and forth however, neither team would find the back of the net from that point on helping Omaha withhold a 1-0 advantage after the first.

The Lancers would open the scoring in the second period as well. While the Lancers would try and kill off a high sticking double minor, Jonah Aegerter would cash in against his former team once again. After Aegerter would attempt a feed to his line mate, the pass would ricochet off a Musketeer defenseman before the puck would come right back on the stick of Aegerter before the sprawling Jonah Agerter would send it past the Sioux City netminder to put Omaha ahead 2- 0. However, late in the second period with just two tenths of a second to go, Sioux City forward Trey Jefferis would send one short side past Mikhail Yegorov to cut the deficit in half at 2-1 going into the third.

The third period scoring would start with Sioux City forward Landen Gunderson knotting it up at two goals apiece. Musketeers forward Trey Jefferis would get his second goal of the night later in the third to put the Musketeers ahead 3-2. Forward Jackson Crowder would cash in for the Musketeers shortly thereafter to put Sioux City up 4-2. Sam Scheetz would get his second goal of the night for the Lancers late in the period with a rather leaky goal given up by Sioux City netminder Bjorn Bronas. The Lancers would be back within one. However, that would be as close as the Lancers would get as Landen Gunderson would ice the game with an empty netter to help propel Sioux City to a 5-3 win.

The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night to take on the Sioux City Musketeers for the third game in a row. Puck drop in Sioux City tomorrow night will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

