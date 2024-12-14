Sioux City Ascends Past Omaha

December 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA- The Lancers concluded their home-and-home weekend with the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday Night in Sioux City, Iowa. The Lancers had lost in back-to-back-to-back games in come from behind fashion. The Lancers would hope to reverse that trend tonight.

The Lancers would have another strong opening period of play with the scoring opening up with forward Hugo Daniel receiving a feed from Tanner Morgan to put the Lancers up 1-0. Later in the period, Caden Lee would cash in off a feed from Jonah Aegerter to extend the Lancers' lead at 2-0. The Lancers were done as defenseman Mikhail Katin would get in on the fun; sneaking backdoor before putting one past Sioux City netminder Samuel Urban to stretch Omaha's lead at 3-0 going into the second period of play.

The Sioux City Musketeers would snap out of their funk from the first period and do a complete 180 in the second period. Forward Tate Pritchard would get the scoring started for the Muskies to cut the deficit to within two. Just over 4 minutes later, defenseman Liam Hupka would shoot one past a screen that the Lancers' d-men were not able to pick up putting the Musketeers to within one. Sioux City would knot it up at three apiece with a goal coming later in the second from forward Jackson Crowder. The Lancers would not come out of the second period totally empty handed though with forward Davis Borozinskis putting one in the back of the cage to put the Lancers back in front by one going into the third period of play.

In the third, Sioux City would pick it back up again off of adjustments made during intermission. Defenseman Liam Hupka would get his second of the night for the Muskies to knot it back up at 4 goals apiece. Just over two minutes later, Luke Garry would cash in to put the Musketeers in the lead for the first time of the night at 5-4. A little less than three minutes later, Sioux City would tack on another from a Landen Gunderson deflection to help Sioux City ascend past Omaha by the score of 6-4.

The Lancers will go on a holiday break before coming back home to take on the Tri-City Storm at Liberty First Credit Union Arena on Friday, December 27th. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

