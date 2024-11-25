Week 10 Preview

November 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers will travel to Fargo, North Dakota on Black Friday for a matchup with the Fargo Force. The Lancers will then go to Sioux Falls, South Dakota the following night to conclude Thanksgiving weekend with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Lancers To Battle It Out On Black Friday The Omaha Lancers travel to Fargo for the first time this season to take on the Fargo Force. The Fargo Force defensemen have accounted for 13 of Fargo's goals so far this season which is tied for a league best with the Lancers' other opponent this weekend and the Sioux Falls Stampede. Fargo is 8 th in the league in both total shots for and shots against so far this season. The Fargo Force have also been a disciplined club having committed just three hooking penalties so far this season which is a league best. Fargo is also the only team in the league that has yet to commit a 'Too Many Men On The Ice' infraction. The Lancers have not defeated the Fargo Force since November of 2022. That win would come on the road in Fargo with the game also being on Thanksgiving weekend.

Lancers Conclude With The 'Herd In Sioux Falls The Sioux Falls Stampede have started games slow thus far this season. The Stampede have given up 23 first period goals through 18 games played. However, the Stampede have been known to step up defensively in the second and third periods of play. They have given up just 13 second period goals which is a USHL best and have given up just 17 third period goals which is tied for third best. The 'Herd have also been a strong team offensively in the third period scoring 31 times in the final frame this season which is second best in the league. Sioux Falls have also surrendered the second fewest number of total shots on goal, the only team to have faced fewer shots this season was the Lancers previous opponent and the Youngstown Phantoms.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game in Fargo, North Dakota will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game at Sioux Falls will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.