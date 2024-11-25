Heil Stands Tall, Caps Capture Fourth Straight

November 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Capitols were able to capture their fourth straight on Saturday night with a 4-2 victory over Sioux City. With the other teams near the top of the Eastern Conference losing, Madison now sits in a tie for first place in not only the conference but the league as a whole.

Caleb Heil, after sitting out on Friday due to illness, was able to stop 26 of 28 shots sent his way in the win for Madison. With the win, Heil has won eight of his ten starts with Madison, and the team collected points in nine of his ten starts.

The captain, Finn Brink, was able to score two goals in his second straight game to tie the team lead in that category with eleven. Eleven goals tops Brink's previous career high of ten, which he scored in 26 games during the 2022-23 season.

Other goal scorers for Madison included Aiden Long(6) and Brendan Tighe(5).

The Capitols have a one-game weekend over the holiday heading to Chicago on Saturday night to face off against the Steel. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 pm against Chicago.

