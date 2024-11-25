Lansing to Play in Prospect Event

November 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Forward Matthew Lansing will represent the Waterloo Black Hawks during this week's CHL-USA Prospects Challenge during two games in Ontario.

Lansing will join an American squad largely composed of players currently skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. The United States will meet an all-star team of players from Canada's top junior leagues: the Western, the Ontario, and the Quebec Maritimes circuits. Players taking the ice on Tuesday and Wednesday will generally be eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, and many are considered prime prospects to be selected in the early rounds.

Last month, NHL Central Scouting projected Lansing as a candidate for the fourth or fifth round of the draft.

As a Black Hawk this fall, Lansing has produced four goals and two assists in 16 games. The four goals have all been at even strength and generated from just 23 shots on net. Lansing recorded his first USHL goal against the Des Moines Buccaneers on September 28th. He is also +5 so far in 2024/25.

This will be Lansing's third stint wearing red, white, and blue since August. He also represented the United States during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Tournament before the regular season began. Then earlier this month, Lansing skated with members of the National Team Development Program during the U18 Five Nations Tournament in Tabor, Czechia.

The CHL-USA Prospects Challenge will be played in London and Oshawa, Ontario. It's the first year for the event pitting American and Canadian prospects against each other.

