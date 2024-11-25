Cowan and Brink Strike Twice, Caps Win Barn Burner against Sioux City

November 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







In a game where there were thirteen goals scored on Friday night, the Capitols were able to skate away with a 7-6 victory in the first of a two-game series with Sioux City.

Bobby Cowan scored the first two of the night for Madison, both coming in the first period, to give the Capitols two leads early on. The multi-goal game is the third of the season for Cowan who has registered a point in five straight games. He exits Friday night with the team lead in goals with eleven on the season.

Cowan was not the only Caps forward to find the back of the net twice in the first as Finn Brink was able to match the Cowan total in the first period. His first goal was a deflection out of mid air to extend the lead to 3-1 for his eighth of the season. Brink's ninth of the season came on a power play one timer to extend the lead to 5-2.

The other three goal scorers for Madison included Jackson Nevers, who was making his Capitols debut, Colton Jamieson, and Mason Moe.

In his first game against the team that traded him to Madison, Ajay White was able to stop 19 of 25 shots sent his way in the victory.

Sioux City kept fighting back on Friday night bringing themselves within one to end the first period and doing the same in the third. The Musketeers fell to 8-8-0-2 on the season with the loss.

Madison faces Sioux City once again on Saturday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm.

