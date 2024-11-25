Lancers Acquire Arsenault from Sioux City

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Nick Sykora and a 2025 Phase I 8th Round Pick to the Sioux City Musketeers in exchange for forward Connor Arsenault and three 2025 Phase II Draft Picks. The Omaha Lancers wish Nick well in Sioux City.

Arsenault is a 2006 born forward committed to Cornell University. The Saint John, New Brunswick native has 3 goals through 14 games this season in Sioux City. Welcome to Omaha Connor!

