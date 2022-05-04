Wednesday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Forecasted Inclement Weather

May 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Wednesday, May 4 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather and the potential for severe weather in central Oklahoma.

Out of an abundance of caution, the game will be postponed and made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday starting with a 4:45 p.m. first pitch for Game 1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fans with tickets to tonight's postponed game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2022 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be redeemed at any point throughout the remainder of the season in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket office opens at 3 p.m. Thursday. Fans may also email tickets@okcdodgers.com to redeem their tickets for a future Dodgers game in 2022.

The Dodgers and Isotopes' series continues through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring several promotions:

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, May 6: Revel: Speed Painter presented by Courtyard by Marriott will perform. The performance artist creates works of art live, upside down and in less than two minutes. His 2021 performance resulted in the Dodgers winning a coveted Golden Bobblehead for Best In-Game Promotion/Feature during the 2021 Minor League Baseball season. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game. An All-You-Can-Eat ticket offer is also available, providing a terrace level seat and all-you-can-eat food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks for $25.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, May 7: Braum's Friends and Family Night features a special offer for groups of 10 or more. Also, Braum's Friends & Family 4-Packs are available, including four tickets, four hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers starting at just $43.99.

- 2:05 p.m., Sunday, May 8: To celebrate Mother's Day, the first 1,000 mothers through the gates will receive a pink OKC Dodgers hat. Following the conclusion of the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.