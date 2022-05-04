Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (5:35 PT)

May 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (8-17) @ Salt Lake Bees (12-13)

Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 5:35 p.m. PT | Smith's Ballpark: Salt Lake City, UT

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. LHP Jake Kalish

IT'S THE PCL, HONEY: The Rainiers pounded out a season-high eight extra-base hits (3 HR, 2 triples) on Tuesday night, and tallied a season-high in runs as well, to take the series-opener from Salt Lake by a 13-11 final.

Kyle Lewis (DH) homered (solo) in the first at-bat of his rehab assignment, to begin a 3-for-5 night which also included a pair of RBI singles. Cal Raleigh (3-R) and Steven Souza hit consecutive home runs in the third inning, the third time Tacoma has gone back-to-back this season. Zach Green and Erick Mejia hit consecutive RBI triples in the fifth.

Every Rainiers batter had at least one hit, equaling a season-high 16 as a club (4/14 at Albuquerque). Five Rainiers had multiple hits (Lewis, Raleigh, Souza, Green & Mejia), the three through seven batters in the Tacoma lineup.

With the game square 11-11 in the top of the 9th, Billy Hamilton had the game-winning hit, a two-run single roped to left field with two out, that scored Souza (walk) and Mejia (single).

A Tacoma bullpen trio of right-handers Konner Wade (1.0 IP), Riley O'Brien (2.0 IP, win) and Patrick Weigel (1.0 IP, save) stemmed the offensive tide in the game's latter half, all working scoreless outings. The save was Weigel's first of the season, and his first since May 20 of last year for Triple-A Nashville vs. Gwinnett.

DARREN DAY: Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan enters his club-high sixth start tonight second in the PCL in innings pitched (27.1), and tied for sixth in strikeouts (25). He has the longest start for a Tacoma pitcher this season (6.1 IP, 4/22 vs. Sugar Land). Tacoma is 2-3 when he pitches.

GREEN WEEK: Tacoma corner infielder Zach Green has compiled both the longest current hitting streak and longest streak overall for the Rainiers this season, eight games (since 4/24): He's 10-for-37 with a homer, triple, double, four runs, six RBI and a walk during the streak.

RUN OF SAM (& HAM): Through the first seven games of this road trip, Rainiers infielder Sam Haggerty is 10-for-26 with two homers and 10 RBI (5 R, 2 SB)...not far behind is outfielder Billy Hamilton, who is 10-for-21 (4 RBI, BB) with five runs scored and two stolen bases. Haggerty has lifted his average to .303 and is tied for seventh in the PCL with 17 RBI.

GET A KLEW: 2020 American League Rookie of the Year and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is one day and one game into a Major League rehab assignment with the Rainiers (knee): He's 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI thus far. When he pulverized a solo home run in his first at-bat of the assignment on 5/3 at Salt Lake, he became the first player to homer in his first plate appearance with Tacoma since Jaycob Brugman, on 6/1/19 at El Paso.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 43 bases in 25 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals by nine; the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) and Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) of the International League are second with 34. Caught only seven times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at 86% success rate, while swiping 1.72 bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall is tied for the PCL lead in steals, with 10. Rainiers infielders Sam Haggerty and Erick Mejia are tied for sixth on the circuit with seven steals apiece. It's a fast start to the year throughout the organization, as Julio Rodriguez led the Major Leagues - by two - with nine stolen bases entering today's action.

WALKMAN, JUNIOR: Steven Souza, Jr. leads the Rainiers in walks with 14 (.400 OBP), which ties him for sixth in the PCL.

RALEIGH TIME: Catcher Cal Raleigh was optioned to Tacoma on Thursday. He compiled the longest hitting streak for Tacoma last season, 23 games between May 15 and June 17. Raleigh batted .396 during the streak with 20 XBH (6 HR), 22 RBI and 22 runs while OPSing 1.170 (.430/.740).

A WINNING BUZZ: Salt Lake (City) is one of three current PCL member locales that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time winning record against (366-353-1, since 1960); the others are Las Vegas (286-279, since 1983) and Round Rock (44-26, since 2005). During the Rainiers era and Seattle Mariners affiliation (since 1995), Tacoma is 193-209 against Salt Lake and their various nicknames and MLB affiliations.

