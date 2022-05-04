Johnson's late hit lifts River Cats to series-opening victory

West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by a late-two out RBI single from left fielder Bryce Johnson, the Sacramento River Cats (14-11) took the opening game of their series with the Bay Area-affiliated rival Las Vegas Aviators (13-12), winning 4-3 on Tuesday.

Tied at three with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Johnson lined a single to center field to score third baseman David Villar.

Center fielder Heliot Ramos plated the game's first run in the bottom of the first when he singled home rehabbing San Francisco left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

The River Cats doubled their lead two batters later when Las Vegas right-hander Adam Oller walked right fielder Ka'ai Tom with the bases loaded, which scored rehabbing third baseman Evan Longoria.

After the Aviators tied the game at two in the top of the third with two unearned runs vs left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus, Sacramento retook the lead when designated hitter Austin Dean chopped a ball through the infield to plate Ramos.

Outside a rough third inning, De Jesus had a solid outing, striking out six while allowing the two unearned runs on five hits and two walks in 4.0 innings.

Lefty Michael Plassmeyer (0-3, 5.40) looks to make it two in a row with his first win of the season. He'll take on left-hander Zach Logue (0-0, 5.63) on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The Sacramento bullpen combined for one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight in 5.0 innings. Righty Patrick Ruotolo earned his first Triple-A save with two punchouts in 1.1 innings.

The teams combined for five errors and four unearned runs.

Both Longoria and rehabbing second baseman Tommy La Stella went 1-for-3, while Wade went 0-for-3 with a run and two walks.

