Lewis Brinson Hits 440-Foot Homer in Space Cowboys Afternoon Contest

May 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Lewis Brinson has heated up through the first two games of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' homestand vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Brinson blasted a 440-foot home run to left-center at Constellation Field in the second inning Wednesday afternoon, trailing just Korey Lee's 441-foot homer on April 28 at Oklahoma City for the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. It was Brinson's third home run of the year and second in as many games.

The Space Cowboys went on to lose the matinee contest to El Paso, 7-1.

El Paso did the bulk of their scoring with a four-run third inning. CJ Hinojosa, who spent the entire 2021 season with Sugar Land, hit a solo home run for the Chihuahuas in the seventh.

David Hensley finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a double. Hensley has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the Pacific Coast League this season. He's tied for first in the PCL with 19 walks and is second with a .433 on-base percentage.

The Space Cowboys will send right-hander Peter Solomon to the mound for a 7:05 p.m. start Thursday vs. El Paso. The Chihuahuas are scheduled to start Thomas Eshelman.

Thursday will be the first edition of Barks and Brews (presented by Hollywood Feed) this season at Constellation Field. Fan are permitted to bring their dog to the game and $2 domestic draft beers and sodas will also be available throughout concession stands.

