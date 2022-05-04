Bees Drop Series-Opening Slugfest with Rainiers

Both teams combined for 24 runs and 33 hits as the Salt Lake Bees dropped their series opener with the Tacoma Rainiers 13-11 on a chilly Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark. The loss dropped the Bees to 12-13 and moved Tacoma to 8-17 on the season.

Salt Lake scored 11 runs on a season-high 17 hits, but gave up season-highs in hits (16) and runs (13). Every Bee had at least one hit on the night including Dillon Thomas, David MacKinnon, and Kean Wong who had three hits apiece. Thomas, MacKinnon, and Wong also had two RBI each and Thomas crossed the plate three times.

Eleven runs were scored in the third inning between the two teams, as the Rainiers broke things open in the top of the inning. Tacoma's Cal Raleigh and Steven Souza Jr. hit back-to-back home runs to cap off a five-run inning and make it 7-0 in favor of the visiting team.

The Bees then answered with six runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of four free bases and four singles. When it was all said and done, the Bees were only down a run after three innings of play.

The teams continued to trade blows, scoring in every inning except for the top of the fourth. By the end of the sixth inning, Salt Lake and Tacoma were tied at 11-11. The Rainiers would score two more runs in the top of the ninth on a single by Billy Hamilton and go on to win the game 13-11.

Salt Lake and Tacoma will be back on the field tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

