Dunshee stifles River Cats to even series

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (14-12) could not make it two in a row as right-hander Parker Dunshee (1-1) and the visiting Las Vegas Aviators (14-12) downed the home team 5-0 on Wednesday.

Dunshee earned his first win of the season with an impressive effort, allowing one walk and one single while striking out six in 6.0 shutout innings.

Newly acquired second baseman Isan Diaz recorded his first two hits for Sacramento, singling in the fifth and seventh.

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-4) looked strong despite receiving the loss. The 25-year-old did not surrender a hit until the sixth inning, striking out four while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk in 5.1 innings.

Young right-hander Tristan Beck (0-0, 14.54) will make his second Triple-A start against right-hander Adrian Martinez (0-2, 8.79) on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Center fielder Heliot Ramos, the Giants' No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, showed patience at the plate working two walks in four plate appearances.

Right-hander Gregory Santos, San Francisco's No. 14 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out one in a scoreless inning of work.

