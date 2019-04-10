Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed

April 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday, April 10 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to cold temperatures.

The teams will make up today's game with a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, April 29 at Sahlen Field. The first of two seven-inning contests will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Sahlen Field gates opening at 4:30 p.m. As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2019 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, April 10. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.

