Wings Snap Skid with 8-2 Win Wednesday

April 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Jordany Valdespin scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 6th inning and Sean Poppen won in his Triple-A debut as the Rochester Red Wings snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the Syracuse Mets Wednesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Jordany Valdespin scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 6th inning and Sean Poppen won in his Triple-A debut as the Rochester Red Wings snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the Syracuse Mets Wednesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Poppen (1-0) received early run support before he even threw a pitch as Wilin Rosario hit an opposite field two-run home run with two outs off of former Wing Hector Santiago (0-1) to give the Red Wings (2-5) a 2-0 advantage. The Mets (5-2) would score a run in the 1st and 2nd innings to tie the game at two.

Santiago would settle in and retired 13 in a row after the home run before Valdespin led off the 6th with an infield single. John Andreoli followed with a line drive single off Santiago's left leg. Santiago would depart with a trainer and former Wing Ryan O'Rourke entered. After a double play, Valdespin scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead.

Syracuse only tallied two hits after the 2nd frame, one of which was a wind-aided double in the 4th. Poppen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

Rochester would score five runs on three hits, two walks, and one huge error in the 9th inning to cap an 8-2 victory. Austin Adams earned his first save of the season with 1.2 scoreless innings. Adams and Preston Guilmet combined to toss 4.0 hitless relief innings for the Red Wings.

The Wings return to Frontier Field on Thursday night to open thier 2019 home slate against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.