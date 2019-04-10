Ninth Inning Rally Not Enough for Hens

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (3-3) came up short against the Indianapolis Indians (3-3) on Wednesday at Fifth Third Field, despite scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Indianapolis took the lead in the top of the second inning. Indians first basemen, Will Craig, connected for his fourth home run of the 2019 season for Indianapolis. The round-trip knock traveled over the left field wall, marking Craig's seventh RBI of the year.

The Mud Hens nearly tied it up in their half of the second, but came up short by less than an inch. Dawel Lugo reached first after being hit by a pitch and was waved home on a Cameron Rupp double that rolled to the left field wall, but a perfect Indianapolis relay arrived just in time to nab Lugo for an inning-ending out.

Indianapolis added another home run with Cole Tucker taking a 2-0 pitch to left-center. The hit was Tucker's second to leave the field of play this year and gave the Indians a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the third.

Toledo was able to get on the board in the bottom of the third beginning with leadoff single by Harold Castro. Castro advanced to third on a JaCoby Jones single and scored on another single, this one off the bat of Daz Cameron for Cameron's sixth RBI of the season. The trio of singles cut the Indians lead to 2-1 after three innings played.

For the third consecutive inning, the Indians put a ball over the fence in the top of the fourth. This time, Bryan Reynolds placed the ball on Monroe Street, hitting it over the left field wall for his second home run of the season, giving Indianapolis a 3-1 lead.

The Indians made a few changes in the field in the seventh and eighth inning. Trayvon Robinson came in to play right field in the seventh while Steven Baron pinch hit and stayed in to catch after replacing Elias Diaz.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lugo made the most of a leadoff walk. With three wild pitches in the inning, Lugo advanced on each of them, eventually scoring Toledo's second run of the night. Harold Castro kept the momentum rolling with a line drive down the right field line. He would score on a Jones triple to deep center to close the Indians lead to 4-3. However, the effort proved to be too little too late for Toledo as 4-3 would become the final.

The lefty Ryan Carpenter got the start for the Mud Hens and became the first Toledo starting pitcher to log five innings in an outing this year. In his five innings, Carpenter gave up six hits and walk one while striking out four, but allowed four runs.

The first arm out of the pen for Toledo was the right-handed Zac Reininger. After entering with a runner on second and no outs, Reininger was able to draw three fly outs without any damage. In all, Reininger pitched two innings, striking out one with one walk and one hit.

The Hens called upon Caleb Thielbar to come on in the eighth inning following Reininger. In his lone inning of relief, Thielbar tallied one strikeout along with one hit. The Hens final pitcher of the game was Jose Cisnero who came on in the ninth, allowing two hits and two walks, but got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Getting the start for Indianapolis was right-hander J.T. Brubaker. In six innings, Brubaker struck out eight, but allowed five hits, one walk, one hit batter and one run. He was relieved by another righty, Brandon Waddell.

Waddell lasted two full innings for the Indians, giving up two hits and striking out two. The final pitcher for Indianapolis was Jesus Liranzo. In his one inning, Liranzo allowed two runs, but struck out three to pick up his first save of the year. Brubaker earned the win, while Carpenter was given the loss.

In right field, Cameron had a day for Toledo. Highlighted by a diving catch, Cameron snagged eight putouts for the Mud Hens on the night.

What's Next

The Hens will take to the road for the first time this season on Thursday, April 11 to begin an eight game road trip. Up first on the away ledger is a four game series at Norfolk with Thursday's first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (EST).

The 22-year-old Beau Burrows is set to take the mound against the Tides for the first game of the series. Burrows saw his first Triple-A action on April 6 against Louisville, going four innings for Toledo. In the outing, he struckout seven while allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Currently, MLB.com has Burrows listed as the Tigers' No. 6 prospect in their system.

Hens Notes

Both teams featured rehab assignment players. For Toledo, Jones began his rehab assignment with the Hens on Wednesday. Jones began his rehab assignment on Friday with High-A Lakeland, recording two hits and two RBIs in 23 plate appearances. As for the Indians, catcher Diaz was in his second game with the club.

Batting second, Danny Woodrow entered Wednesday's game tied for first in stolen bases in the International League with Billy Burns, each having logged four base swipes.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Jacob Robson led the International League in walks with nine having walked at least once in every game thus far. Robson received his first day off of the season against the Indians.

Also receiving his first day off was Victor Reyes. Reyes has hit safely in each game this season for the Mud Hens, sustaining the longest hit streak on the team at five games.

Also entering the game, the Mud Hens led the International League in team stolen bases with 13. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was the only other team with double-digits, sitting at 10.

