Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (2-3) at Toledo Mud Hens (3-2)

The Indians conclude a six-game road trip tonight in Toledo.

Location: Fifth Third Field

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m. EDT

Game #6 / Road #6: Indianapolis Indians (2-3) @ Toledo Mud Hens (3-2)

Probables: RHP JT Brubaker (0-0, 3.86) @ LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-0, 2.25)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Tribe offense erupted for season highs in runs (9), hits (14) and extra-base hits (7) in last night's 9-6 series-opening win over Toledo. Four Indians collected multi-hit games; Cole Tucker, Elias Diaz and Will Craig each had two, and Bryan Reynolds logged a game-high three. Indy starter Rookie Davis lasted into the fourth inning before handing over to Geoff Hartlieb, who picked up his first win at the Triple-A level with 1.2 shutout frames. Tyler Lyons (2.0ip, 1er) and Michael Feliz (1.0ip, 0r) bridged the gap to the ninth, where Montana DuRapau tossed another scoreless inning for his second save.

THIS EVENING: The Indians conclude their six-game road trip to begin the 2019 campaign tonight in Toledo. RHP JT Brubaker will make his second start of the year and will face off against veteran LHP Ryan Carpenter. Brubaker faced the Mud Hens four times in 2018 and had superb results, going 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA (6er/25.1ip) and 21 strikeouts. His lone start at Fifth Third Field came on Aug. 4, and it was undoubtedly his best of the 2018 season; he held Toledo scoreless over 8.0 innings, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts.

EVERYBODY HITS: All nine starters recorded at least one hit for the Indians last night, marking the first time that has occurred in 2019. Last year, the Indians accomplished the feat six times, going 6-0 in those contests.

REHABBING WELL: 28-year-old catcher Elias Diaz had his major league rehab assignment (illness) transferred from High-A Bradenton to Indy yesterday, and he didn't disappoint in his return to a Tribe uniform. Diaz played seven innings and went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. He gave Indy the lead in the top of the first with an RBI double off Kyle Funkhouser and is batting .444 (4-for-9) between Bradenton and Indy in three rehab appearances thus far.

THAT'S MORE LIKE IT: Through the first four games of the season, the Indians offense totaled just six hits (four singles, two doubles) in 45 at-bats with runners in scoring position (.133). Yesterday they managed to go 6-for-17 with RISP (.353) to elevate their season average with RISP to .194 (12-for-62). Last year the Indians paced all IL teams with a .269 batting average with RISP.

WILL POWER: Will Craig belted a two-run homer in the first inning last night, giving him three on the young season. The home run sailed out to right-center field, his first opposite-field dinger of 2019, and gave Indianapolis a 3-0 advantage. The 24-year-old is hitting .238 (5-for-21) with a team-high six RBI. Over half of his hits this year have cleared the fences.

REYNOLDS ROLLING: Bryan Reynolds has hit safely in each of the first five games this season, with last night's three-hit performance being his first multi-hit game with Indianapolis. He is 7-for-19 (.368) with one homer, one triple, two RBI, four runs scored and three walks. Reynolds was slated to make most of his starts in the outfield corners, but he's been pressed into primary center field duties thanks to Jason Martin's early-season promotion to Pittsburgh.

