Wednesday Night's Game at Mississippi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PEARL, MS - Wednesday's game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be completed as part of a Thursday doubleheader starting at 5:05pm CT.

Both games will be seven innings, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.