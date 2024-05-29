Wednesday Night's Game at Mississippi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PEARL, MS - Wednesday's game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be completed as part of a Thursday doubleheader starting at 5:05pm CT.
Both games will be seven innings, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
