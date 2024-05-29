Wednesday Night's Game against Montgomery Postponed

May 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Wednesday's scheduled 6:35 pm game between the Mississippi Braves and Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday, May 29 doubleheader, with first pitch at 5:05 pm.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday night's game may exchange them for any future M-Braves home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information. Any groups that purchased tickets to the game should reach out to their ticket representative at Trustmark Park by calling 601-932-8788.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 5:05 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:00 pm.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

The homestand continues at Trustmark Park with the Biscuits through Sunday.

