Shuckers Place RHP Sam Gardner on 7-Day Injured List

May 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Sam Gardner has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 27. The active roster now stands at 27 players. An updated roster is attached below.

Over 14 appearances with Biloxi, Gardner has a 3.09 ERA, including a 1.98 mark over 13.2 innings in May. Gardner has gone back-to-back appearances with three scoreless and hitless innings and has struck out nine over that span.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.