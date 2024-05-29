Smith Stars with Career-Best Start, Shuckers Drop Game to Blue Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - Despite a career-high five shutout innings on the mound from Shane Smith, the Biloxi Shuckers (18-29) were shut out for the second straight game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (25-22), 1-0, at Shuckers Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Smith, making his third start of the year, starred early with four strikeouts to retire the first four batters faced. Despite a single in the second, Smith struck out six through three innings and kept Pensacola off the board. In the fourth, he worked around a walk and single to stand two. An inning later, he worked around a double with two fielder's choices, becoming the fourth Shuckers' pitcher to throw at least five shutout innings with six-plus strikeouts this year.

The game stayed scoreless into the ninth when Paul McIntosh led off the inning with a double and Bennett Hostetler hit an RBI single to left, making it 1-0. In the bottom of the ninth, Matt Pushard retired the Shuckers in order, locking down the win.

Pushard (2-1) earned the win while Adam Seminaris (0-2) took the loss for Biloxi despite allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts over four innings.

