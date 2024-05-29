Spencer Schwellenbach's Contract Selected by the Atlanta Braves from Mississippi

Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves today selected RHP Spencer Schwellenbach to the major league roster after optioning RHP Jimmy Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night's game. Schwellenbach is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 45 innings across eight starts this season -- six at High-A Rome and two for the M-Braves. Schwellenbach is scheduled to make his major league debut tonight versus the Nationals at Truist Park.

Schwellenbach, 23, made his second Double-A start on May 22 at Chattanooga and earned his second-straight win, striking out eight and walking none, ceding two hits over 7.0 shutout innings. The Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect was promoted to Mississippi on May 14 from High-A Rome. Over his first two starts, the second-round pick in 2021 out of Nebraska is 2-0 and hasn't allowed a run over 13.0 innings, striking out 17 and walking just two. He made his Mississippi debut in game two of the May 15 doubleheader against Biloxi, striking out a career-high nine over 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, issuing just one walk.

Schwellenbach becomes the second M-Braves alum to make their major league debut this season, joining Tyler Ferguson, who debuted for Oakland on May 7. The right-hander is the 171st Mississippi player to make their major league debut and the 24th to be promoted directly from Double-A. Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grisson were promoted from Mississippi to Atlanta in 2022. Max Fried was the last pitcher to be promoted from the M-Braves roster in 2019.

Southern League Stories from May 29, 2024

