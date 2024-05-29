Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos in Series Opener

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (18-28) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (24-22), 4-0, at Shuckers Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson and Blue Wahoos' starter Jonathan Bermúdez traded zeroes through the first three innings, with Peterson striking out three and facing the minimum. In the fourth, Pensacola struck first with an RBI single from Zach Zubia, scoring Jakob Marsee to make it a 1-0 game. The Blue Wahoos extended the lead to 2-0 in the sixth with a solo shot from Joe Mack off the batter's eye in center. In the eighth, a sacrifice fly from Cody Morissette scored Bennett Hostetler from third, making it 3-0. The lead was extended to four in the ninth with an RBI single from Paul McIntosh.

For the Blue Wahoos, Bermúdez held the Shuckers scoreless over five innings, working around four walks and four hits. The Shuckers threatened with two runners on with no one out in the seventh and the bases loaded in the ninth with one out, but the Blue Wahoos bullpen held Biloxi off the board.

Bermúdez (2-3) earned the win while Peterson (1-4) took the loss for Biloxi despite allowing just two runs over five innings.

At the plate for the Shuckers, Ethan Murray (2-for-4) tallied his sixth multi-hit game of the season and Mike Boeve (1-for-3, two walks) reached base three times. Zavier Warren also extended his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games with a seventh-inning single.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Shuckers Ballpark. Shane Smith (3-1, 3.96) will start for Biloxi against Luis Palacios (2-3, 5.80) for Pensacola. The Shuckers will honor military members with Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. The Shuckers will also wear their military-themed alternate jerseys.

