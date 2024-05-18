Web Gems, Timely Hits Propel Monarchs to Thrilling Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Frankie Tostado has been a well-respected first baseman throughout his professional career. From AA Richmond to AAA Rochester, he's made splits, squeezes, and stretches look easy.

It was his defense, and bat, that propelled Kansas City from behind.

Tostado's game-winning two-run double in the seventh and sparking a 3-5-4 double play in the eighth led the Kansas City Monarchs past the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 5-3, at Legends Field.

The double play saw Tostado snap in front of reliever Zack Leban on a bunt attempt, launch a seed over to third baseman Cameron Cannon, who bulleted across the diamond to Channy Ortiz at first base.

"I had never done that before," Tostado said. "I was just full-go, try to get that out at third."

Tostado's crucial bases-loaded knock down the first base line sent the Monarchs' faithful into a frenzy.

The 26-year-old finished two-for-four with the two runs batted in in the win. Tostado is up to three doubles in two games against Winnipeg.

"I was looking for something up," Tostado said. "I was able to see that ball up and hook it there."

The Monarchs hung a crooked number in the first inning yet again Saturday night. Ross Adolph jumpstarted Kansas City with a sharply hit triple down the first base line for his fourth extra-base hit this season.

Josh Bissonette and Blake Rutherford each recorded RBI singles to make it 2-0 Monarchs after one.

Starting pitcher Jackson Goddard got some brilliant help from his Monarchs' teammates. Adolph and Cameron Cannon both made lunging plays in the top of the third, part of many web gems made by the Monarchs.

Winnipeg fought back for a second straight night and took the lead in the fifth. Miles Simington drilled a single to the outfield to score Max Murphy, making it 3-2 Goldeyes.

Kansas City showed its grit one half-inning later. Tucker Bradley scorched a second triple of the night to score Blake Rutherford from first base, tying the ballgame at three.

Tostado clinched it for Kansas City two innings later, moving the Monarchs up two games to one in the series.

The Monarchs close their series with the Goldeyes tomorrow at 1:05 PM. The team will debut its new "Los Monarchs" uniforms, tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

