Shed Long Scores Twice As Railroaders Snap Losing Streak

May 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Neb. - DH Shed Long went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk as the Cleburne Railroaders snap their four-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Saturday night at Haymarket Park.

After a walk to lead off the top of the 9th inning, Long scored his second run of the night off a 2B Carter Aldrete double giving Cleburne the eventual 3-1 win.

LHP Jacques Pucheu took the mound for his first start of the season after one appearance in the Winnipeg Goldeyes series as a reliever. Pucheu delivered with a five-inning outing allowing four hits, and one run while striking out four Saltdogs.

Cleburne's bullpen backed up Pucheu's performance by only giving up two hits and no runs the rest of the game. RHP Joe Corbett was part of that group as he struck out two batters in his second save of the season.

The series finale between the Railroaders and the Saltdogs takes place on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. where Cleburne attempts to even up the series at two before traveling to Sioux Falls on Monday.

