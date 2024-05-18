Chicago Wins Late Against Sioux City

May 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs took game two against Sioux City by a score of 6-3 Saturday night. The Explorers held the lead most of the game, but the Dogs brought in four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead over the X's.

The game started with the Explorers threatening as Sioux City's Daniel Lingua drew a leadoff walk from Chicago starter John Baker before robbing second with nobody out. Unfortunately for the X's, Baker worked out of the jam with no damage.

In the bottom of the first, the Dogs would put up their own threat, with Chicago's Brantley Bell hitting a one-out triple off Sioux City starter John Sheaks, but again the starter would work out of the jam with no damage done.

In the top of the second, the tides would change as the Explorers struck first with Daniel Perez coming home on a Chase Harris RBI double off Chicago's Baker, giving the X's a 1-0 lead.

Despite the Explorers having a runner on third in both the third and fourth innings, it would be the Dogs who scored next when Chicago's Narciso Crook crossed on a wild pitch from Sioux City's Sheaks, tying it 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

The X's responded right after with a big top of the fifth with Sioux City's Scott Ota driving home Lingua on a one-out RBI double, giving the Explorers a 2-1 advantage. Chicago's Andrew Peters came in to relieve Baker, and after retiring Zac Vooletich for the second out, Sioux City's Jake Ortega would reach via an error on Chicago's Jacob Teter, allowing Explorers' Ota to score and extend the lead to 3-1.

After another good inning for Sioux City's Sheaks, Chicago's Teter ripped a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Explorers' lead to 3-2. The bullpen would come in for Sheaks in the bottom of the seventh as Brandon Brosher (0-1) had a three up, three down frame.

While the X's were continually held scoreless past the fifth inning, owing to the Dogs' bullpen, Chicago got to the Explorers' bullpen in the bottom of the eighth. After Chicago's Bell collected his second extra-base hit of the game and Narciso Crook sent him to third on a single, Bell came home on a ground out from Teter, tying it 3-3. Sioux City's Brosher was then pulled from the game after hitting Chicago's Dusty Stroup with a pitch, bringing in Explorers' Kyle Marman to limit damage. Against the X's plans, David Maberry gave the Dogs a 4-3 lead with an RBI single, sending Crook home. After loading the bases on an intentional walk, Sioux City's Marman walked Chicago's Blake Grant-Parks, extending the Dogs' lead to 5-3. Chicago's Pavin Parks followed with his own bases-loaded walk, making it 6-3 Dogs. Sioux City's Evan Johnson relieved Marman after a first pitch ball to the next batter, and he got out of the inning without any further harm to the X's.

Chicago turned to Joey Marciano with the three-run lead and while John Nogowski reached on a one-out walk, it wasn't enough to get the X's back in and Marciano earned the save (3) for the Dogs.

