WBS Pens Make Waves in Pittsburgh Preseason Openers

September 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Penguins officially kicked off their 2022-2023 exhibition schedule on Sunday as they took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a rare, preseason double-header. Pittsburgh split the day with a 3-2, overtime win in the first game and a 5-1 loss in the second.

The win in Game 1 can be attributed to key contributions from many Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The players who are currently at Pittsburgh training camp helped propel the NHL club to its first (unofficial) victory of the season.

Jon Lizotte, in his first game back with the organization after signing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the offseason, put Pittsburgh on the board with a goal early in the second period.

Filip Lindberg wrapped up the first game with 14 saves on 15 shots. The only puck that got past Lindberg came on the power play. He was 12/12 on even strength shots faced.

Corey Andonovski came up clutch by scoring the tying goal to force overtime with 55 seconds left in regulation. In addition to filling the net, Andonovski threw his weight around with 7 hits, 3 blocks, and a takeaway.

Sam Poulin, Jonathan Gruden, Jamie Devane and Valtteri Puustinen all recorded an assist each during regulation.

Devane also generated some buzz with his third-period fight against Columbus defenseman Ben Harpur. Devane KO'd his 6-foot-6 opponent with a strong right hand, and Harpur needed to helped off the ice following the tilt. Reports out of Columbus said Harpur flew back with the team after the game and did not have to stay in Pittsburgh for further evaluation.

While the Penguins were unable to pull away with another preseason win in the second game of the double header, Wilkes Barre Scranton still had some bright spots from their players.

Rookie Jordan Frasca notched Pittsburgh's lone goal in the Game 2 defeat.

Newcomer Xavier Ouellet led all Penguins with 5 shots on goal, which was also the highest total by a defenseman in either game.

Mitch Reinke finished with 2 shots and 3 blocks.

Nathan Légaré turned heads in the Penguins' lone game during Rookie Camp with his tenacious and agitative play. That carried over a bit into his preseason debut, during which he had five hits and one takeaway.

The Penguins look to improve on their first two preseason games as they host the Detroit Red Wings for a 7:00 p.m. game this Tuesday, Sept. 27. Stay posted for information on when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will hit the ice for its training camp.

