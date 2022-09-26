Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022 Training Camp in Port Coquitlam
September 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that the club will be holding its 2022 Training Camp in Port Coquitlam, B.C. from Wednesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 8.
On-ice sessions will occur daily at Port Coquitlam Community Centre with access open to the public and media. The camp will conclude with a scrimmage on Saturday, October 8 at 6 p.m.
Further details about the Abbotsford Canucks 2022 Training Camp, including a complete roster, will be made available soon. See below for camp schedule:
Date Time
Wednesday, October 5th 10:00 am
Thursday, October 6th 10:00 am
Friday, October 7th 10:00 am
Saturday, October 8th 6:00 pm
