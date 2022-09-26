Michael Delay Named Texas Stars' Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday that Michael Delay has been promoted to the team's Chief Operating Officer, as well as General Manager of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Delay will now oversee all business operations at the facility, while continuing to manage the front office for Dallas' primary development affiliate.

"Michael has been an integral part of our organization down in Cedar Park for over a decade," said Dallas Stars President and CEO, Brad Alberts. "We're thrilled about the direction we're heading under his leadership at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park."

The 2022-23 hockey season marks Delay's 13^th year with the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. He first joined the organization in April 2010 as the Assistant Vice President of Ticket Sales and Marketing, before serving as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, beginning in early 2018.

