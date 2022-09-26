IceHogs Unveil 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

September 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 hockey season. This season will feature more than 20 exciting theme nights, collectible giveaways, food and beverage specials and more to be announced throughout the season.

The IceHogs' 24th season of hockey in the Stateline kicks off with Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act of the 2022-23 season with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

The IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino - Rockford are also teaming up on an exclusive Opening Night Block Party T-shirt giveaway. Fans attending the block party will have the first chance to get a shirt with the remaining shirts available to fans upon entry to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

A number of fun theme nights highlight the schedule, including Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Halloween-themed games (Oct. 28/29), Salute to Aerospace/Top Gun Night (Nov. 5), World Cup Kickoff (Nov. 18), and Pride Night (Feb. 17), along with familiar favorites like Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 10), Superhero Night for Autism Awareness (Jan. 21), Pucks & Paws (Apr. 2), and the Annual Live Jersey Auction (Apr. 8). The calendar also includes a slew of cool giveaways, including a Hammy bobblehead giveaway as part of Hammy's Birthday Bash (Feb. 25), and the return of the incredibly popular Player Designer Hat Series presented by BMO, featuring custom lids from forward Josiah Slavin (Dec. 10), defenseman Adam Clendening (Feb. 11), and forward Dylan Sikura (Mar. 31).

2022-23 IceHogs Weekly Promotions:

Sundays: Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game with the Meijer Family Four Pack. Each pack includes four upper-level tickets, four Meijer reusable grocery bags, four Meijer chip clips, four Meijer coupons, and four IceHogs stadium cups for just $44! Bring your ice skates to the game for the return of Skate with the Hogs, a postgame skate with your favorite IceHogs players!

Tuesdays: Enjoy $2 tacos and margarita craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays!

Wednesdays: Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20 on Whet Your Whistle Wednesdays!

Fridays: Kick off the weekend with $2 beers on $2 Beer Fridays! The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission.

2022-23 IceHogs Promotional Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago: Opening Night, Block Party & T-Shirt Giveaway (First 3,000 Fans) presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford

Sun., Oct. 23 vs. Manitoba: Postgame Skate with the IceHogs

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago: Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Sat., Oct. 29 vs. Belleville: Halloween Costume Contest, Postgame Trick-Or-Treating

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee: School Day Game (10:30 a.m. Start)

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids: Salute to Aerospace, Top Gun Night

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa: Postgame Skate with the IceHogs

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago: World Cup Kickoff

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. Iowa: Teddy Bear Toss, Family Faith Night, Josiah Slavin Designer Hat (First 1,500 fans)

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Toronto: 80s Night,

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago: New Year's Eve (4 p.m. start)

Friday, Jan. 20 vs. Springfield: Thank A Farmer Night presented by Campbell's Snacks

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Chicago: Superhero Night benefitting Autism Awareness presented by LawnCare by Walter

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. Chicago: 90s Night

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. Iowa: Military Appreciation Night, Fleece Blanket Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

presented by Dental Dimensions

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids: Adam Clendening Player Designer Hat presented by BMO (First 1,500 fans)

Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Texas: Pride Night

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Grand Rapids: Hammy's Birthday, Hammy Bobblehead Giveaway (First 2,500 fans)

Friday, Mar. 17 vs. Colorado: St. Patrick's Day

Friday, Mar. 31 vs. Laval: Dylan Sikura Player Designer Hat presented by BMO (First 1,500 fans), $2 Beer Friday

Sunday, Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids: Pucks and Paws, Postgame Skate with the IceHogs

Saturday, Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee: Annual Jersey Auction Game presented by Insurance King

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. Manitoba: Fan Appreciation Night

The promotional schedule is subject to change. Keep an eye out for more surprises as the season goes on!

Be Close to the FUN with an IceHogs Group Ticket Package!

Group ticket packages are on sale now! Experience the excitement of IceHogs hockey with a group of 10 or more family and friends! From skating on the ice before the game, watching pregame warmups from the bench, performing during the game or high fiving the IceHogs as they take the ice, an IceHogs Group Ticket Package brings you closer to the FUN! Reserve your group experience all season at IceHogs.com!

Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now!

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Celebrate Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Chicago Wolves! Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV and at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champions and long-time in-state rival Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. and host the Moose on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.