Wolves Broadcasts Return to My50 Chicago for 2022-23 Season

September 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The 2022 Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves and Fox 32 Chicago are pleased to announce My50 Chicago (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 30 Wolves regular-season home games during the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves' partnership with WPWR-TV marks the sixth consecutive full season that Wolves games have been a staple on My50 Chicago's schedule.

"We're excited to be back on My50 with our weekend home games this season," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "Fox Chicago and My50 continue to be great partners and we're proud to have our games showcased on their station."

My50 Chicago's coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena for their 29th season opener and the raising of the Calder Cup championship banner. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will be in the booth for their 15th year as the Wolves' broadcast team.

Shaver and Gardner will be on the call for 29 more weekend home games as new head coach Brock Sheahan and the Wolves will try to defend the fifth title in franchise history.

Local hockey fans can find WPWR-TV over the air in HD on Channel 50 and the games are carried via DirecTV and Dish Network and Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 184 for HD), AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 8 for SD, Ch. 1008 for HD) and WOW! (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 204 for HD).

In addition, each Wolves game during the 2022-23 season will stream on AHLTV.

For information on Wolves ticket plans for the 2022-23 season - everything from single-game tickets to Flex Packs to group outings - visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.