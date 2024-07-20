Nick Luukko Joins Penguins Coaching Staff

July 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that Nick Luukko has been hired as an assistant coach.

Luukko joins returning assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank on the staff of new head coach Kirk MacDonald.

Luukko, 32, spent the past three seasons as the head coach and director of hockey operations for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL. In those three seasons, the Icemen went 126-73-17 (.623). Luukko shepherded his team to a 44-win season in 2022-23, establishing a new club record.

Prior to his tenure with Jacksonville, Luukko spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach of the Reading Royals. MacDonald was in his third season as Royals head coach at that time, as well.

Luukko enjoyed four-year professional playing career, including seven AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The right-handed defenseman suited up in 274 ECHL games, all with Reading, amassing 87 points (25G-62A).

A native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Luukko played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont and was a sixth-round draft pick (179th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2024

Nick Luukko Joins Penguins Coaching Staff - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.