Wave Welcome Tacoma Stars to Panther Arena Saturday for Greek Night.

January 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave a looking to capitalize on the momentum they've created their last three games going into Saturday night's game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the Tacoma Stars. Kick off is at 6:05pm.

"There are a lot of similarities between us and the Stars," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "They have Goalkeeper of the Year last year in Chris Toth; Nick Perera, of course former Milwaukee Wave legend who won two championships with us, and last seasons league MVP. Knowing Nick as a person, not just a coach and player; he's going to want to come in here and have some success. We're preparing to prevent that."

The Wave are riding a three game winning streak with wins against the Outlaws and Sidekicks, while the Stars are on a 6-game losing streak; they haven't won a game since their home opener at accesso ShowWare Center Saturday, December 7, 2024.

"Their (Stars) record doesn't reflect the kind of team they are and I want to be sure players don't take them for granted," added Oliviero. "We know we're in for a tough game but coming out with a win; that would keep us near the top of standings; that's the end goal."

Milwaukee Wave vs Tacoma Stars, Saturday, January18, 2025, 6:05pm CT from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Join in as we celebrate Wisconsin's Greek culture and history! From the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church designed by Frank Lloyd Wright to the Greek School of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa serving the community for over 100 years, it will be highlighted PLUS, win delicious Greek cuisine from Brothers Gyros & Pizza Grecian & American Grill in Hales Corners, gift baskets with authentic Greek sauces and more!

Tickets are still available online and it's not too late for your Greek organization to get involved. Reach out with any questions or visit MilwaukeeWave.com

Tickets are also available in person at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office one hour prior to kickoff.

