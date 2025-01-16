St. Louis Ambush Host Empire Strykers Saturday

January 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush do battle with the Empire Strykers Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena in St. Charles. Saturday's match is the only game this weekend for each team.

The game is a rematch of last Monday's tussle on Empire's home turf in Ontario, California, when the Strykers came away with an 8-6 win in a hard-fought match. It is also the second of two games between the two teams slated for the 2024-25 regular season. Coming off a four-game losing streak, the frustrated Ambush are hoping to turn things around on friendlier turf.

The Strykers come into the game with a 4-5 record, while the Ambush are 2-7. Although Empire has a better overall record, four of their five losses came on the road and St. Louis will strive to add another one to that count on Saturday.

St. Louis is led offensively by William Eskay (six goals, four assists) and Lucas Almeida (two goals, seven assists). Eskay is also the team's leader on defense, with 14 blocked opponent shots. Midfielder Julio Varela has also been hot of late, tallying three goals and an assist in his last three games.

Empire's offense is anchored by Marco Fabian 13 goals, two assists) and St. Charles native and former Ambush player Justin Stinson (10 goals, 6 assists). Stinson was particularly effective against his old team on Monday, posting three goals and two assists.

Following the Ambush-Strykers duel, local Firefighters and Police Officers will square off in the Guns & Hoses Game to benefit Backstoppers. Fans are invited to cheer on our local heroes when they take the field at The Family Arena in what promises to be a fun and intense matchup.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on the rescheduled game date and all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

