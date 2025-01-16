Defender Fabian Cruz Signs with Sidekicks Through 2027

Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the signing of defender, Fabian Cruz through the 2027 season. The 2024-2025 MASL season marks Cruz's debut in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) and with the Sidekicks. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cruz was born on April 1, 2000, and grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Everman High School and played for FC Dallas Premier growing up.

The 2024-2025 season marks Cruz's first professional contract but he has played in the UPSL for Villarreal NTX, led by Sidekicks defender Christian Vazquez and his two brothers. Fort Worth natives, Anthony Powell and the Romero brothers also play for Villarreal NTX during the off-season.

"Playing for the Sidekicks is important to me because I get to play professionally with some of my closest friends," commented Cruz. "I'm very excited to join the Sidekicks."

Cruz has been focused on running and practicing to prepare for the season. "My goal this season is to score goals and not allow any opposing players to score. With doing that, I want to make a run for the playoffs."

The Sidekicks begin their road schedule with back-to-back games against the Chihuahua Savage on Friday and Saturday night. They'll continue their road trip against the Harrisburg Heat and Baltimore Blast before returning to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Thursday, January 30 at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

