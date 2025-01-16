San Diego Sockers Match Preview vs Texas

January 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (6-1-0, 17 points, T-2nd place), presented by Kaiser Permanente, face the winless Texas Outlaws (0-5-0, 0, 12th) on Friday, January 17, 7:35pm at Frontwave Arena for Military Appreciation Night. The contest features a reunion of M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales with the Outlaws, as both were acquired by San Diego in the offseason from Texas. The Sockers offense has been explosive as of late, scoring 22 goals in the past three matches. Five players are on multi-game point streaks. The defense is regaining its form allowing an average of four goals per match. The unit strives to keep the opponent to three scores a game to provide the best chance for a win. Texas is finally almost at full strength as veterans Stephen Gonzales, Erik Macias, VcMor Eligwe, and team captain David Ortiz all return to the lineup, their roster consists of 13 rookies, most of whom have never played indoor soccer and the learning curve has been difficult. The season also saw significant changes off the field, including new ownership and the appointment of Ed Puskarich as the team's new head coach.

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS

Head Coach: Phil Salvagio

Last Four: W W W W

Streak: W6

Home Record: 5-0-0

Leading Scorer: Gonzalez, C, 3-6=9

Leading GK: Pardo, 5-1-0, 4.50

Goals Avg: For: 5.9 / Agst: 4.2

Goal Differential: +11

Expected Goals: 8.8

Power Play%: 44%

Penalty Kill %: 88%

Last Match: 1/15, vKC, 7-4, W

TEXAS OUTLAWS

Head Coach: Ed Puskarich

Last Four: L L L L

Streak: L5

Away Record: 0-2-0

Leading Scorer: Ramalho & Chavez, 7pts

Leading GK: Rivera, 0-4-0, 11.13

Goals Avg: For: 5.2 / Agst: 11.6

Goal Differential: -34

Expected Goals: 4.7

Power Play%: 50%

Penalty Kill %: 13%

Last Match: 1/11, vMWE, 14-5, L

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego Sockers:

Charlie Gonzalez: Charlie is on a roll with a 6-game point streak. He has been a catalyst to the club's winning streak.

Kraig Chiles: The veteran forward known for his scoring prowess, remains a consistent performer for the Sockers. His hat trick on Wednesday was his first of the season.

Boris Pardo: Has returned to his Goalkeeper of the Year form in recent games. He is on a five-game winning streak and can be the first MASL GK to play 10,000 minutes if he plays 33:36 vs Texas. (Former Socker Chris Toth is 12 minutes away but does not play until Monday against San Diego).

Texas Outlaws:

Lucas Ramalho: He is tied for the team lead in scoring with 5-2=7. Ramalho is known for his ability to contribute to the attack and his defensive play. He has been a key player for the Outlaws since joining the team in 2023.

Steven Chavez: He recently signed a contract extension with the team and is tied for the team lead in scoring with 5-2=7.

STRATEGIES

San Diego Sockers:

Experience and Depth: The Sockers have a deep roster with a mix of experienced veterans and talented newcomers. This allows them to adapt to different situations and maintain a high level of play throughout the game and should fare well against the young Outlaws roster.

Don't Overlook Texas: This could be a trap game after playing a strong Kansas City squad on Wednesday and on Monday travel to meet the rival Empire Strykers. The team must continue to play at a high level and not allow the Outlaws to hang around late. Put them away early.

Texas Outlaws:

Be Defensive-Minded: The Outlaws will need to steady their defense to slow down the Sockers offense. They have a league-high 11.2 goals-against-average.

Get The Veterans Up To Speed: The team is welcoming back several veterans as reinforcement for this young roster. They will help, but maybe not in time to make a difference against San Diego.

FORM

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers have a six-game winning streak after an opening night loss in Tacoma. San Diego won its first road game on 1/ in Tacoma and is 5-0-0 at home with wins over Utica City, Tacoma (2), Empire, Chihuahua, and Kansas City.

Texas Outlaws: The Outlaws have not yet posted a win this season. They have lost five straight games to open their campaign.

PREVIOUS 2024/25 MEETINGS

This is the first of two meetings this season. San Diego will travel to Mesquite for the return match on January 25.

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // v KANSAS CITY, 7-4 WIN, JAN 15, 2025

Kraig Chiles scored a hat trick and Boris Pardo made 13 saves to help the San Diego Sockers (6-0-1, 17) defeat the Kansas City Comets (5-1-2, 17) 7-4 before 2,105 supporters at Frontwave Arena on Wednesday night. Gabriel Costa added a goal and two assists in the win.

OUTLAWS LAST TIME OUT // v MILWAUKEE, 14-5 LOSS, JAN 11, 2025

The Texas Outlaws dropped their fifth straight game, three in a row at the Mesquite Arena, as the Milwaukee Wave dominated the game with a 14-5 victory.

2023/24 TEAM REVIEW

San Diego Sockers:

The San Diego Sockers had a strong 2023/24 season, finishing with an impressive record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 overtime loss, securing 52 points and clinching the Western Division regular-season title. This performance highlighted their dominance in the league, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in indoor soccer history.

Texas Outlaws

The Texas Outlaws had an eventful 2023/24 season in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). They finished the regular season with a record of 11 wins and 12 losses, including a 1-1 record in overtime games, earning them 33 points and a fourth-place finish in the MASL's Western Conference. Despite their efforts, the Outlaws were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the playoffs by San Diego.

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS NOTEBOOK

LET'S GO STREAKING - TEAM

Sockers have won 6 straight games...won 5 straight home games...won 1 away game....scored 4+ goals in 7 consecutive games...scored 3+ goals in 7 consecutive games...allowed 3+ goals in 7 consecutive games...Power play opportunity in 7 straight games...No penalties in 2 games

LET'S GO STREAKING - INDIVIDUAL

Pardo has won 5 straight games...Snaer-Williams has won 1 game...Gonzalez C has a 6-game point streak...Costa and Morgan have 4-game point streaks...Gutierrez and Mendez have 2-game point streaks...Chiles has a hat trick in 1 game

MORGAN HITS 200 POINTS

Tavoy Morgan scored his 200th career point with a goal on January 5 against the Chihuahua Savage.

MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Leo DeOliveira sits at 299 career points and Boris Pardo is 33:36 away from becoming the first goalkeeper in MASL history to play 10,000 minutes in goal.

CERDA, COSTA & MORALES NAMED MASL ALL-STARS

Twenty-four players, including the Sockers Cesar Cerda, Gabriel Costa, and Luiz Morales were named to the MASL All-Star Game, which will be played in February in Utica, NY.

THREE DOT NOTES...

Chiles had two shootout attempts (1-1) on 1/15 vs KC...Seven players, the most this season, had an assist at Tacoma on 1/10...San Diego has three hat tricks this season (Morales 12/7, Morgan 1/5 & Ruggles 1/10)...The Sockers are averaging 3,021 at Frontwave Arena (1,587 last year in their final season at Pechanga Arena) in their first four games...Snaer-Williams earned MASL GK of the Week honors for week 5...Bond, Gonzalez C, and Costa each have a GWG...Sebastian Mendez notched his first point as a Socker with an assist against Tacoma on 12/10...Former Sockers Emmanuel Aquirre, Gerardo Jurado, and Andy Reyes return to San Diego to face their old teammates...Travis Pittman, Eli Zamora, and Eddie Velez are the only rostered players not to suit up for a game...The crowd of 4,508 on 12/14/24 (home opener) was the largest ever to watch a sporting event at Frontwave Arena in its short history, including the USA vs Mexico soccer and the San Diego Clippers G League...The season-opening loss in Tacoma was the first since 1/29/21 at Kansas City...During the off-season. the Sockers acquired M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales from Texas...Returning to San Diego are F Taylor Bond (UCFC), M Travis Pittman (Free Agent), and D Ben Ramin (Milwaukee)...Other free agent signings include Spanish international M/F Keko Gontán and D Eli Zamora...Brandon Escoto is away from the team due to immigration issues...

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.