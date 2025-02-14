Wave Take on Texas in Milwaukee Saturday Night; Join in the Fight against Breast Cancer

February 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







After a hard fought 7-6 win against Tacoma on the road last week and the Major Arena Soccer League All-Star Break, the 7-time Champion Milwaukee Wave are ready to get back to business this Saturday night in Milwaukee as they take on the Texas Outlaws in the annual Breast Cancer Awareness game at 6pm.

"We hit a bit of a rough patch there but the team is bouncing back," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "It's great to see the guys get some life back in their legs; in their faces, we look re-energized and are ready to go. Looking forward to Saturday."

The Texas Outlaws enter this contest with a record of 1-11. One win, eleven losses. The one win? Just a couple of weeks ago; Sunday, February 2, a 6-4 win over Dallas.

The Wave on the other hand are getting back on the horse; a hard fought 7-6 win over the Tacoma Stars Saturday, February 8 preceded by a two game losing streak at home. The last time that happened in the regular season? The pandemic 2021-2022 season.

"We talked about it as a group at practice today; you can't take any team in our league lightly," added Oliviero. "Sure we may be resting some guys for this game but competition within the team for the next guy up is there. Our younger guys have been working hard for a spot in primetime and don't take anything for granted at this point, they know if their number is called, they've got to perform."

Join your seven time, champion Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer Team, in one of the biggest games of the season, the ROC'n Pink Game presented by Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital, in support of finding a cure for breast cancer and all cancers.

Saturday, February 15th at 6:05 PM! The first 500 fans get an exclusive rockin, pink shirt and you'll be able to connect with local cancer organizations to find out more about their cause, donate money or even volunteer your time.

AND the world famous Dancing Grannies join in and show their support with a very special halftime performance.

But that's not all! Get there early, take a penalty kick, and try to score on Mascot Brad Beach for your chance to win a replica Wave jersey, a Wave black beanie, and more thanks to our friends at Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital!

Enter to win an awesome overnight hotel stay with dinner, a Wave game and an autographed ball courtesy of the Ambassador Hotel PLUS come down to the field after the game to meet and hang with all the players for pictures and autographs.

What other team does that? Get in on the fun, while doing good and raising money and awareness for breast cancer organizations in Wisconsin.

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.